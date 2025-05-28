Leo: Feeling low on energy may affect you like a slow poison, so try to stay active with creative work and keep yourself motivated to fight any illness. Financial troubles will ease with the support of your friends. Some changes at home might make you emotional, but you'll manage to express your feelings well to those who matter. Stop worrying about unrealistic dreams and enjoy quality time with your romantic partner. Work may become more demanding due to rising competition. People of your zodiac sign are known for being interesting—you enjoy being with friends but also value your alone time. Today, you'll be able to carve out some personal time for yourself. You may also experience the real joy of being married. Remedy: To improve your health, wear a gold ring engraved with the Mangal (Mars) Yantra.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 9 pm.