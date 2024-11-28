Leo: Make an effort to leave work early today and spend time doing activities you truly enjoy. If you're involved in a money-related legal matter, expect favorable decisions that could boost your finances. Helping your spouse with household chores will not only ease their burden but also foster a spirit of teamwork and joy at home. Your romantic fantasies may no longer just be dreams—they could turn into reality today. Attending trade shows or seminars will prove beneficial for expanding your professional network. As a native of this zodiac sign, you thrive in diverse social settings—enjoying lively moments with friends while also cherishing solitary time. Fortunately, you'll manage to carve out some "me" time amidst your busy day. By evening, your partner may transport you to an extraordinary world of love and deep connection. Remedy: Place black or white marbles in potted plants to enhance happiness and harmony in family life.

Lucky Colour: Indigo.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 2.30 pm.