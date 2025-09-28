Leo: Your polite nature will earn you appreciation, with many people praising you openly. Financial gains are likely tonight, as money lent earlier may return quickly. Support from friends and family will keep you motivated. A surprise message could bring you delightful dreams. With your strong abilities, you should actively pursue the opportunities that come your way. Despite a busy schedule, you’ll find time for yourself and make the most of it by being with your family. Married life will be filled with joy, fun, and harmony today. Remedy: To strengthen family bonds, bury five yellow flowers near a Peepal tree.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.