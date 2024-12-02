Leo: Expectant mothers should exercise extra caution today, especially while walking. A creditor may visit, requesting loan repayment. While you might settle the dues, this could lead to financial strain, so it’s wise to avoid borrowing money. Enjoy time with friends but be careful while driving. Love may transport you to a dreamy state, and a romantic outing could be on the cards. Expect an active and socially engaging day, where people will seek your advice and readily agree with your suggestions. To truly enjoy life, make an effort to connect with friends and avoid isolating yourself. Your partner will make life feel magical today, leaving you in awe of their love and care. Remedy: Offer raw turmeric in flowing water to ensure good health.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.