Leo: Today is a special day as good health will allow you to achieve something extraordinary. The investments you made earlier for a prosperous future will start paying off today. Embrace a harmonious rhythm in your life and learn the importance of surrender, walking with love and gratitude in your heart. This will bring more meaning to your family life. There's a strong possibility of meeting someone who will captivate your heart today. Collaborate with creative individuals who share your ideas. It's also a great day for fun and entertainment. You'll realize today that all the vows made in your marriage hold true, and your spouse is truly your soulmate. Remedy: Donate milk at Lord Bhairava temples to bring more happiness to your family.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.