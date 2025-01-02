Leo: Your quick actions will help resolve a longstanding issue. If you're looking to earn some extra income, consider investing in safe financial schemes. At a social gathering today, you'll find yourself in the spotlight, drawing attention with your presence. Romance and socializing may dominate your thoughts, even if you have pending tasks to complete. However, the slow progress of work could cause minor stress. It's a day to make thoughtful decisions, relying on your mind more than your emotions. On the brighter side, you and your spouse are likely to create a beautiful memory together, making it a day to cherish. Remedy: Feed cows with sweet white products to enhance your performance in work and business.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 5:30 pm to 6:30 pm.