Leo: Unnecessary stress and worry can drain your energy and make life feel dull. It's best to let go of them, as they will only worsen your troubles. Instead of sitting idle, engage in activities that can boost your financial prospects. Avoid chasing unrealistic dreams—stay practical. Spending time with friends will uplift your mood. You may cross paths with someone who loves you deeply. At work, professional success and benefits are on the horizon, and your quick problem-solving skills will earn you recognition. With a little effort, today could turn out to be one of the best days of your married life. Remedy: For good health, eat and share saffron-based sweets with the poor and needy.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 7 pm.