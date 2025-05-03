Leo: Your health is likely to be in good shape today, giving you the perfect opportunity to enjoy some fun and games with friends. You're especially tuned in to the needs of others right now—but be mindful not to go overboard with your spending. A thoughtful gift from a relative living abroad may brighten your day. On the romantic front, your partner may seem a bit demanding, which could put love on pause temporarily. You may need to dedicate your evening to completing an unfinished task at work, but try not to let it affect your peace of mind. A dip in your spouse’s health could cause some stress, so offer your support and stay attentive. These days, we rarely spend enough quality time with family—so cherish the special moments you get to share with your loved ones today. Remedy: To deepen intimacy with your partner, chant "ॐ ऐं ह्रीं श्रीं शनैश्चराय नमः" (Om Aym, Hreem, Shreem Shanaisharaaya Namaha) 11 times, twice a day.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 9.45 am to 10.45 am.