Leo: Transform your thoughts toward positivity to conquer the powerful force of fear; otherwise, you risk becoming its passive victim. Those awaiting their salaries may feel financial stress and consider reaching out to a friend for support. Prioritize the needs of your family and be present in their joys and sorrows to show how much you care. Today, any lingering complaints or misunderstandings in your relationship are likely to dissolve, creating a beautiful day together. With some spare time, you can enjoy socializing and engaging in your favorite activities. You'll come to realize just how sweet your life partner truly is. While you might feel a bit lazy in the morning, you’ll accomplish much if you find the motivation to get moving. Remedy: Strengthen your financial prospects by reciting the Ganesh Chalisa and singing hymns.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 11 am.