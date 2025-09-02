Leo: A heartfelt compliment from a friend will bring you happiness today. It comes as recognition of your selfless nature—like trees that provide shade to others while enduring the scorching sun themselves. Your wishes are likely to be fulfilled, with blessings and good fortune arriving as the result of your past hard work. At home, be mindful of others’ feelings and adjust to family needs to avoid unnecessary tension. Don’t worry—like ice, your sorrow will melt away today. Those involved in art or theatre may come across fresh opportunities to showcase their talent. Housewives of this zodiac sign, after finishing household chores, may relax by watching a movie on TV or spending time on their mobile phones. On the personal front, your spouse feels truly fortunate to have you—make the most of this special moment together. Remedy: For happiness in family life, have your meals without footwear while sitting on a small wooden stool (chowki).

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 8 am to 9 am.