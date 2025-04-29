Leo: Today is a good day to focus on activities that boost your health. Your financial situation may improve through smart investments or unexpected gains. A letter or message could bring joyful news for the entire family. You'll feel deeply connected to your partner — a clear sign that love is in the air. Challenges at work will ease with timely support from colleagues, helping you regain your confidence and edge. You might enjoy a peaceful day reading a magazine or novel. However, be prepared for some disagreements that could strain your relationship if not handled carefully. Remedy: Offering water to a Peepal tree and walking around it, especially on Saturdays, can greatly benefit your health.

Lucky Colour: Black.

Auspicious Time: 7:00 pm to 8:30 pm.