Leo: You’ll feel a surge of energy today, but work pressure might leave you feeling irritable. If someone approaches you with ambitious ideas or investment opportunities, take time to verify their credibility before committing. It's a great day to reconnect with old friends and acquaintances. Romantic moments will bring joy and excitement, adding warmth to your day. At work, consider adopting new technologies and staying updated with the latest trends to enhance your performance. Feeling the value of time, you may seek solitude to reflect and recharge. Embracing this alone time will benefit your mental clarity and peace. By the day's end, you could receive a delightful surprise that strengthens your marital bond. Remedy: Feed jaggery (gur) to cows to attract financial prosperity.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.