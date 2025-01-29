Leo: Don't let minor issues disturb your peace of mind. While money is important, don’t become so sensitive about it that it affects your relationships. Your brother will be more supportive than you expected. Consider planting a sapling today. You may see progress in your work. Guidance from a spiritual leader or elder could be beneficial. Your spouse might interfere with a plan or project, but stay patient and handle it calmly. Remedy: Wearing black-coloured clothing regularly can help maintain a stable and strong love life.

Lucky Colour: Golden.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.