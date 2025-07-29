Leo: Today, you’re likely to feel uplifted and filled with hope. It’s a good day to seek financial advice from your elders—what you learn can be useful for managing your money more wisely. However, someone you live with may be annoyed by your recent behaviour, so be mindful of your actions. You might feel the absence of true love in your life today, but don’t lose heart—things will change with time. Conversations with influential or knowledgeable people could inspire new ideas and plans. A relative may drop by unexpectedly, requiring your attention and altering your schedule. Your spouse might have an urgent matter that disrupts your plans, but in the end, you’ll see that it worked out for the best. Remedy: The Sun represents discipline—leading a disciplined life will naturally bring more happiness and harmony to your family.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 10 am.