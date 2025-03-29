Leo: Outdoor sports may capture your interest today, while meditation and yoga can bring positive benefits. If you’ve made past investments, you might see returns now. However, avoid letting friends or relatives handle your finances, as it could lead to overspending. Learn from past setbacks, as making a romantic proposal today may not yield the desired outcome. You’ll make good use of your free time by completing unfinished tasks. Tension may arise in your marriage due to unmet daily needs, whether related to food, cleanliness, or household chores. However, creativity will take over, allowing you to set aside your worries and enjoy the day. Remedy: Chant "Om" 28 times with a calm and peaceful mind to enhance family happiness.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 6.30 pm to 7.30 pm.