Leo: Your health will remain excellent today. However, be mindful of your expenses and avoid unnecessary extravagance. Take the opportunity to strengthen your bonds with loved ones and rekindle meaningful relationships. When you’re with the love of your life, everything else feels secondary, and you’ll experience this truth today. In the evening, you might feel the urge to step out and enjoy some fresh air, perhaps with a peaceful walk on the terrace or in a nearby park. Your spouse has something special planned, making the day truly delightful. Instead of wasting time on trivial matters, consider learning a new language—it could enhance your communication skills and broaden your horizons. Remedy: Wear a copper coin around your neck on a red thread to stay energized and vibrant throughout the day.

Lucky Colour: Yellow/Violet.

Auspicious Time: 3.30 pm to 5 pm.