Leo: Expectant mothers should take extra care of their health today. In business, you may take important decisions that could strengthen your prospects, with financial support likely from someone close. The affection of a sister will bring encouragement, but avoid losing your temper over small issues, as it could harm your interests. Love is in the air—look around and you’ll feel surrounded by warmth and romance. It’s also a favorable day to send your resume or attend an interview. Despite a busy schedule, you’ll manage to spend quality time with your family, making the day more fulfilling. Today, you may truly realize why marriages are said to be made in heaven. Remedy: Use a red carpet or bedsheet to attract positive energy.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 11 am to 12 noon.