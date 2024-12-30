Leo: Your immense intellectual potential will help you overcome challenges, but maintaining a positive mindset is key to tackling any problem. If you are studying or working away from home, avoid associating with people who waste your time and money. Minor issues within the family might be blown out of proportion. In matters of love, there is a chance of being misunderstood, so communicate clearly. A busy work schedule may become more demanding due to rising competition. Engaging in charity and social work will bring you fulfilment—you can make a significant impact by dedicating time to a noble cause. Your life partner will lift your spirits with thoughtful surprises, turning your day around. Remedy: The Sun symbolizes discipline; living a disciplined life will naturally bring happiness and harmony to your family.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.