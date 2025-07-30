Leo: Your playful and childlike side will shine through today, putting you in a cheerful mood. A neighbour may approach you for a loan—be cautious and verify their trustworthiness before offering financial help to avoid potential losses. Parental guidance will prove valuable in making important decisions. Your partner will go out of their way to make you feel special and loved. However, you may find it hard to focus at work due to a mental dilemma. Spending quiet time alone, perhaps reading a book, might feel like the perfect way to unwind. It's a wonderful day for married life—take a moment to express your love and appreciation to your spouse. Remedy: For financial stability, keep a conch shell (shankh) in your prayer space and worship it regularly.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 7 pm.