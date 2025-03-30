Leo: Your biggest dream is about to come true, but remember to keep your excitement in check—too much happiness could bring unexpected challenges. Today, you'll have the ability to earn money on your own, without needing help from others. Spending time with friends will bring you comfort. You'll feel deeply connected to your partner today, a clear sign that love is flourishing! At work, people will listen to you attentively, and your ideas will be well received. To truly enjoy life, make sure to carve out time for your friends. Isolation will only keep you disconnected from the world, and no one can help you if you're withdrawn. Something pleasant might come your way in the morning, setting the tone for an amazing day.

Remedy: To enhance your family life, use saffron in your meals in moderation.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 11:10 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.