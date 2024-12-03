Leo: Health issues may cause some discomfort today, so take necessary precautions. Make the most of what you already have instead of rushing to buy more. While your personal life has been your priority recently, today you’ll shift your focus to social work, charity, and helping those in need. Avoid any inappropriate behaviour or comments today, as it could lead to trouble. Your artistic and creative talents will shine, earning you appreciation and possibly unexpected rewards. Spending time with your siblings by watching a movie or a match at home can strengthen your bond and create happy memories. However, a relative may cause tension between you and your spouse. Remedy: Donate black and white clothing to saints to support good health.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 3:30 p.m. and 5 p.m.