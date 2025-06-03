Leo: Take some time to relax today and find joy in the company of close friends and family. If you run a small business, you may receive valuable advice from a loved one that could help improve your finances. Try to spend your free time with children, even if it means going the extra mile—it will be worth it. Your love life will feel positive and uplifting. Be cautious with your plans today—don’t share your ideas unless you’re confident they’ll succeed. Despite your busy schedule, you’ll manage to make time for yourself and enjoy meaningful moments with your family. You and your spouse may receive some wonderful news that brings joy. Remedy: For growth in your career, keep your surroundings clean and avoid hoarding unnecessary items.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 12 pm to 1 pm.