Leo: Take extra precautions while eating outside food to avoid health issues. However, don’t stress unnecessarily, as it will only lead to mental tension. Your financial situation may not be in your favour today, making it difficult to save money. Someone around you sees you as a role model, so be mindful of your actions and uphold your reputation. Avoid overly sentimental conversations with your partner today. Work may not bring the desired results, and a close associate might betray your trust, leaving you worried. You will challenge your mind today—some may engage in chess, crosswords, writing stories or poetry, or planning for the future. A person might show extra interest in your spouse, but by the end of the day, you’ll realize there’s nothing to be concerned about. Remedy: Donate a cot to saints or physically challenged individuals to strengthen your financial condition.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 10:30 am to 12:00 pm.