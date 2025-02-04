Leo: Only you know what’s best for you—so stay strong, make quick decisions, and be ready to embrace the outcomes. Your financial situation is likely to improve, and if you had lent money to someone, you may receive it back today. Old contacts and friends will prove to be helpful. Love will bring joy into your life. However, you might feel creatively drained and struggle with decision-making. Travel, entertainment, and socializing will be part of your day. You and your spouse may receive wonderful news today.

Lucky Colour: Grey.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.