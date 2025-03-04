Leo: A lot will rest on your shoulders today, and having a clear mind will be crucial for making the right decisions. There is a chance of financial gains, but your aggressive approach may prevent you from earning as much as expected. Your energy levels will be high, making it the perfect day to organize a gathering or celebration with friends. Romance will be both exciting and fulfilling. If you've been facing challenges at work, expect a positive turnaround today. However, not everything may go as planned, so be prepared for some unexpected hurdles. Despite this, your married life will feel exceptionally beautiful today. Remedy: Donate black and white clothing to saints to maintain good health.

Lucky Colour: Off-white.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 10 am.