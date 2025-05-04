Leo: Health will be in your favour today. Your positive attitude will boost your confidence and keep you energetic. Before stepping out, take blessings from your elders—it will bring good luck. This is a favourable time for marriage proposals. You’ll feel the true joy of love today, as emotions and senses align beautifully. Attending lectures or seminars may spark fresh ideas that support your growth. Your quick thinking and ability to handle problems efficiently will earn you appreciation. Even after marriage, love continues to blossom for you—it will be a day full of romantic moments. Remedy: For a smooth love life, get a head and body oil massage before meeting your partner.

Lucky Colour: Beige.

Auspicious Time: 7 am to 9 am.