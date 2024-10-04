Leo: Cultivate a peaceful and harmonious mindset to overcome hatred, as it can be more harmful than love and negatively impact your health. Remember, evil often prevails quicker than good, so stay mindful. Investing in stocks and mutual funds is advised for long-term benefits. Spending the evening with friends will bring you joy. Today, you'll realize that your partner's love for you is truly deep and soulful. Though people around you may seek your company, you'll likely prefer some alone time to find mental peace. After facing many ups and downs in your marriage, today offers a special opportunity to celebrate and cherish your love. It will also be a day filled with spiritual activities, such as visiting a temple, helping the needy, and practising meditation. Remedy: Reciting the Hanuman Chalisa will help you maintain good health.

Lucky Colour: Crimson.

Auspicious Time: 1:00 to 2:00 p.m.