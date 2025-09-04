Leo: You will feel energetic today and complete tasks in half the usual time. Though people rarely like parting with money, helping someone in need will bring you relief. Spend your free time with children—even if it requires extra effort—as it will give you joy. Personal matters remain under control, but be aware of a hidden rival who may try to challenge you. An unexpected journey could upset your plans to spend time with family. In relationships, avoid pressuring your partner, as it may create distance between you. Remedy: For success in business and professional life, pour sweetened milk over a banyan tree.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11 am.