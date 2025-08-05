Leo: Unwanted thoughts might trouble your mind today. Try to stay active—physical exercise can help clear your head, as an idle mind often invites negativity. Your hard work and commitment will be recognised, possibly bringing financial gains. However, be mindful of your spending habits—an extravagant lifestyle may create stress at home. Avoid staying out late or spending too much on others. You may enjoy playfully teasing your partner during a phone call. On the work front, your business partners will be supportive, and together you’ll be able to complete pending tasks. Wrapping up your work on time and heading home early will bring joy to your family and leave you feeling refreshed. If your plan to meet someone gets cancelled due to your spouse’s health, don’t worry—you may end up having an even more meaningful time together. Remedy: Wear silver in any form to support a healthy lifestyle.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.