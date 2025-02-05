Leo: Use your free time to engage in hobbies or activities that bring you joy. Today, you might spend a significant amount on small household items, which could leave you feeling mentally drained. A short visit to a relative’s place will provide much-needed comfort and relaxation from your busy routine. Despite ongoing conflicts, your love life will remain positive, and you’ll succeed in keeping your partner happy. Changes at work will be in your favor, bringing improvement and growth. If you are living away from home due to work or studies, take some time to connect with your family. A heartfelt conversation may stir up emotions. Be cautious, as outside interference could cause disruptions in your married life. Remedy: Show love and respect to your elder brothers for financial stability and prosperity.

Lucky Colour: Off-white.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 10 am.