Leo: Be mindful of your posture while sitting to avoid injury. Maintaining good posture not only enhances your personality but also improves your health and boosts confidence. Those facing financial difficulties for a long time may receive unexpected money today, helping resolve several problems instantly. A surprise piece of good news from distant relatives will bring joy to the entire family. Your partner may struggle to express their feelings openly, which could leave you feeling upset. Use your intellect to your advantage—it will help you complete professional tasks efficiently and spark new ideas. Elderly individuals of this zodiac sign may choose to reconnect with old friends in their free time. However, if you make plans without consulting your spouse, you might face an unfavourable reaction. Remedy: To remove obstacles in your love life, share food with blind people.

Lucky Colour: Off-white.

Auspicious Time: 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.