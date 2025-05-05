Leo: Your kind and caring nature will bring moments of happiness today. However, you may get into a disagreement with your spouse over financial matters. They might criticize your spending habits or luxurious lifestyle. A friend’s problems could leave you feeling upset and concerned. Be mindful of how you treat your partner—being too harsh could create tension in the relationship. Focus on your work and avoid emotional conflicts. You’ll be mentally active today. Some of you may enjoy chess, crosswords, creative writing, or planning for the future. Your spouse may seem distant or may not support your daily needs today, which could affect your mood. Remedy: Feed a white female dog to help strengthen your financial condition.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 11:10 am to 12 pm.