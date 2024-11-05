Leo: Today will be a joyful day. Start by seeking blessings from your elders before leaving home, as it will bring you good fortune. Embrace a calm rhythm in life, focusing on love, gratitude, and humility—this will add depth to your family relationships. Avoid one-sided crushes, as they will only lead to disappointment. Female colleagues may be especially helpful in tackling new tasks. Take some time to connect with younger family members, as this will support harmony at home. If your spouse seems in a bad mood, it's best to stay quiet to keep the peace. Remedy: Apply a saffron mark on your forehead before meeting your partner to strengthen your bond.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.