Leo: A heartfelt compliment from a friend will bring you joy, reflecting the kindness and selflessness you show to others—much like a tree that provides shade while standing under the scorching sun. A family member’s illness may lead to financial concerns, but their health should be your priority over money. Before making any changes at home, ensure you have everyone's approval. Nurture your love like a cherished treasure. Your confidence and determination will be strong, helping you exceed expectations. Spending time watching a movie or match with your siblings will strengthen your bond. This evening, you and your spouse will share some of the most memorable moments of your life. Remedy: Donate iron vessels to the poor and needy to bring happiness to your family life.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.