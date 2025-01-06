Leo: It’s an excellent day for your health, with a cheerful mindset boosting your confidence and energy. While new contracts may seem appealing, they might not deliver the expected profits, so avoid rushing into financial decisions. Don’t overlook your social life—take a break from your busy routine to attend a family gathering or party. It will help you unwind and overcome any hesitation. Your love life is set to improve as mutual understanding deepens. If you’ve been waiting to connect with someone at work, today might be your chance. Your quick problem-solving skills will earn you appreciation. Your spouse will make you feel that true happiness lies in everyday moments. Remedy: Strengthen your financial prospects by donating pure cotton clothes and snacks (namkeens) to underprivileged people.

Lucky Colour: Turquoise.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 10 pm.