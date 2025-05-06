Leo: Creative activities will help you stay relaxed today. However, you might face some financial concerns — consider seeking advice from your father or a father figure you trust. Make sure to spend quality time with your family and show them how much you care. Don’t leave room for any complaints — your presence and attention will mean a lot to them. Take a look at your partner's recent social media posts — you might come across a pleasant surprise. The day will be filled with positive energy, especially at work, keeping you motivated from start to finish. Avoid rushing into decisions that you might regret later. As for romance, just like rain brings joy and freshness, you’ll feel a similar emotional connection and happiness with your partner throughout the day. Remedy: Sleep on the floor mats to maintain good financial stability.

Lucky Colour: Gold.

Auspicious Time: 7 pm to 8 pm.