Leo: The support of influential people will greatly uplift your morale today. Be mindful not to overspend in an attempt to impress others. Children’s accomplishments will fill you with pride and joy. You may find it difficult to stay away from your beloved, but avoid overthinking situations—otherwise, you risk wasting your free time dwelling on unnecessary worries. Work pressure that has long affected your married life will ease today, helping to resolve past grievances. At the same time, you might feel misunderstood by family members, prompting you to withdraw and speak less. Handle this calmly, as such phases are temporary. Remedy: Worship a picture or idol of Goddess Durga (Simhavahini, riding a lion) to strengthen financial stability and ensure steady progress.

Lucky Colour: Golden Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 4.30 pm to 6.15 pm.