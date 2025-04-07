Leo: Use your intelligence, tact, and diplomacy to deal with the problems that are on your mind today. If you've been facing financial difficulties for a long time, there's a chance you might receive money from an unexpected source, which could solve many of your problems quickly. Plan something fun and entertaining for the second half of the day—it will lift your mood. You might play a role in preventing someone’s heartbreak today, which will be emotionally fulfilling. Putting extra effort into learning new skills or gaining knowledge will benefit you a lot. However, some upsetting news from your in-laws may leave you feeling low, and you might spend a good amount of time thinking about it. On a brighter note, your spouse may surprise you with something special that fills your day with love and joy. Remedy: Set aside a portion of your food and feed it to cows—this is believed to support good health.

Lucky Colour: Grey.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 8 pm.