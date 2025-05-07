Leo: Push yourself to stay positive—optimism boosts your confidence and helps you adapt better. At the same time, let go of negative feelings like fear, jealousy, hatred, and the urge for revenge. Your financial situation is likely to improve today as you recover some delayed payments. A new look, new clothes, and possibly new friends could be part of your day. You may feel a bit empty without the presence of your loved one. Pending tasks and plans are finally moving forward. Homemakers may find time to relax today—watching a movie or spending time on their phones after completing household work. Be careful, as some relatives might create tension in your married life. Remedy: For harmony in family life, recite the Hanuman Chalisa, Sankat Mochan Ashtak, and Lord Ram Stuti.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.