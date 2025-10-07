Leo: Make the most of your high energy today. You may meet someone at a social gathering who offers valuable advice to strengthen your financial position. It is a favorable day for taking care of domestic matters and completing pending household tasks. Your professional work may take a backseat as you find joy and deep pleasure in the company of your beloved. An increase in responsibility is likely in your career, but taking some time off to spend quality moments with your spouse will be rewarding. Today, the love of your partner may make you forget all the stresses of life. Remedy: Wrap the roots of the Ashwagandha herb in colorful cloth and keep it with you to support business growth and career advancement.

Lucky Colour: Grey.

Auspicious Time: 9.30 am to 11 am.