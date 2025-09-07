Leo: Dwelling on past events may increase frustration and harm your health, so try to stay relaxed. Focus today on matters related to land, property, or cultural projects. Your patience may run thin, so choose your words carefully to avoid upsetting others. Wedding bells may ring for some, while others could find romance that lifts their spirits. Postpone new projects and expenses for now. An old acquaintance might reconnect with you, making the day memorable. Your parents may bless your spouse with something special, strengthening your married life. Remedy: Maintain good health by helping leprosy patients and supporting people with hearing or speech impairments.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 7 pm to 8 pm.