Leo: Avoid interfering in your wife’s matters today, as it may spark her anger. It’s better to mind your own business and limit unnecessary involvement, which can otherwise create dependency. If you have invested in land overseas, you may get the chance to sell it at a good price and earn profits. Friends will turn out to be more supportive than you expected. If you’re planning to spend time with your partner, pay attention to your appearance—carelessness may annoy your beloved. A sense of lost creativity and difficulty in making decisions might trouble you. Meanwhile, someone close may want your company, but lack of time could disappoint both you and them. Though you may argue with your spouse during the day, things are likely to smooth over by dinner. Remedy: Fix copper nails at the four corners of your bed for good health.

Lucky Colour: Blue

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.