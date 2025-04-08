Leo: Spending the evening with friends will be enjoyable, but be cautious about overeating and drinking too much. Keep your investment plans and future goals private for now. It’s a good day to focus on household matters and finish any pending chores at home. You may meet a friend who is caring and truly understands you. However, be alert — someone might secretly try to bring you down or prove you wrong. On the positive side, you'll have plenty of time for yourself today. Use it to do things you enjoy, like reading, listening to music, or pursuing a personal interest. Your spouse might bring back memories of your younger days, along with some playful moments from the past. Remedy: For better financial gains, turn off your gas burner at night using milk.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.