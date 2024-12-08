Leo: You may find it difficult to focus on your work today due to health issues. It's a good idea to avoid friends who ask for loans but don’t repay them. A disagreement could arise within the family over financial matters, so it's important to encourage everyone to be transparent about money and cash flow. Keep your love life private and refrain from boasting about it. Don't pressure others into doing things you wouldn't do yourself. Your family may share some concerns with you today, but you’ll likely be absorbed in your own thoughts. Take some time for yourself and engage in something you enjoy. You might have a disagreement with your spouse, but it will likely be resolved over dinner. Remedy: For better health, use copper spoons, or if possible, gold spoons while eating.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 8 AM to 11 AM.