Leo: You will have an abundance of energy, but work pressure may leave you feeling irritable. To avoid financial difficulties, stick to your budget and spend wisely. A disagreement with your spouse could lead to mental tension, but try not to stress over things beyond your control. One of life’s greatest lessons is learning to accept what cannot be changed. Despite any challenges, a joyful and heartwarming message will brighten your day. You might get so engrossed in watching a movie on TV or your phone that you neglect important tasks—stay mindful of your priorities. The day has the potential to become one of the most memorable moments of your married life. For job seekers, securing the desired position may be challenging, so persistence and extra effort will be necessary. Remedy: Perform regular Abhishek (ritual bathing) of a Shivling to attract financial prosperity.

Lucky Colour: Cream.

Auspicious Time: 12 pm to 2.30 pm.