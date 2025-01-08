Leo: Avoid overeating and high-calorie foods to stay healthy. A close relative's support could help you succeed in business, leading to financial benefits. A visit to a religious place or a relative's home is likely. Simple acts of kindness and love can make your day memorable. Stay open to innovative money-making ideas that come your way. Your ability to address problems quickly will earn you appreciation and recognition. This evening, you and your spouse will share a heartfelt and romantic conversation. Remedy: Receive blessings from your mother, grandmother, or other elder women to promote a healthy and fulfilling life.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 5:15 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.