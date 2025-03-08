Leo: Use your free time to indulge in hobbies or activities that bring you joy. Financial transactions will keep you engaged throughout the day, but by the end, you’ll manage to save a good amount. Instead of dwelling on self-pity, focus on the valuable lessons life has to offer. Romantic memories will fill your thoughts today, and you’ll receive compliments that you’ve always longed to hear. Expect to share an unforgettable day with your spouse, making beautiful memories together. If you’re living away from your family, you may feel homesick—connecting with your loved ones through a call can help uplift your spirits. Remedy: Recite the Aditya Hridaya Stotra to eliminate frustration and bring mental peace.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.