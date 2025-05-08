Leo: Your health will be in good shape today. However, your financial situation may not be very strong, making it hard to save money. Spending time with friends will bring you comfort. Romantic feelings will deepen, and you’ll feel emotionally in sync with your partner. If you're thinking about entering a new business partnership, make sure to gather all the necessary information before making a decision. Some things might not go as planned today. Ongoing disagreements could create distance between you and your spouse, making it hard to find common ground. Remedy: To improve your financial situation, try including black pepper in your daily diet.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.