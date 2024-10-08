Leo: It's a great day for your health, and your cheerful mindset will give you the boost you need to stay confident. However, avoid overspending on entertainment or cosmetic improvements. Be cautious, as your friends might try to take advantage of your generous nature. Your romantic fantasies might become a reality today. Joint ventures initiated today could prove beneficial in the long run, though you may face some strong opposition from your partners. In the evening, you may feel the urge to take a peaceful walk on the terrace or in a park to unwind. Although marriage can sometimes lack romance, today will be an exceptionally romantic day for you and your partner. Remedy: Recite the Hanuman Chalisa, Sankat Mochan Ashtak, and Lord Ram Stuti for greater harmony and auspiciousness in your family life.

Lucky Colour: Turquoise.

Auspicious Time: 5:15 p.m. to 6:15 p.m.