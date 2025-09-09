Leo: Your childlike side will come out today, putting you in a cheerful and playful mood. Financial constraints could spark disagreements within the family, so think carefully before speaking and consider taking their advice. A festive atmosphere at home will help ease tensions—make sure to participate actively rather than just watching from the sidelines. On the personal front, a picnic or outing with your beloved will help you relive beautiful memories. At work, taking on extra responsibilities may open the door to better pay and career growth. Avoid gossip and rumours to maintain your focus. In married life, the day promises something special and out of the ordinary. Remedy: Keep a green handkerchief with you to attract good fortune in business and work life.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.